Demi Lovato Says Her House Party With Snoop Dogg Inspired the "Sorry Not Sorry" Video

Demi Lovato knows how to throw a party.

During an interview on the tonight show starring jimmy fallon, Jimmy Fallon asked the singer about her hit song "Sorry Not Sorry." The host asked her if the song's music video—which had more than 128 million views at the time of this writing—contained footage from an actual rager.

Lovato clarified that the music video was not footage from an actual party; however, she said that it was "inspired" by a real house party she threw.

"One day I was like ‘I want to have people over,'" Lovato told Fallon. "I had just gone through a breakup. I was like, 'I'm newly single. I want to meet people.'"

Read

Demi Lovato Sends a Message to Her Haters With Sorry Not Sorry

So, the "Heart Attack" singer told one of her friends to invite people over.

"A couple of hours later Snoop Dogg was there," Dovato said. She also said the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper was joined by French Montana, Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign

"I was like, wait a second, I just wanted to have a couple people over to hang out," she said. "And all of a sudden, my house is like filled with pot smoke everywhere....I was like, ‘No smoking inside. Get out! Get out!'"

Fallon told Lovato that she couldn't exactly tell Snoop Dogg to stop smoking in her house. "He has to. That's how he breathes," The Tonight Show host joked.

But it looks like Snoop Dogg's presence lingered until the next day. 

"My chef came in the next morning and was like ‘[It] smells like Snoop Dogg was here,'" Lovato said. "And I was like ‘No he literally was.'"

Lovato later performed the Snoop-inspired song on Fallon's show.

To see the interview, check out the video.

