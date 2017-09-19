So, the "Heart Attack" singer told one of her friends to invite people over.

"A couple of hours later Snoop Dogg was there," Dovato said. She also said the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper was joined by French Montana, Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign.

"I was like, wait a second, I just wanted to have a couple people over to hang out," she said. "And all of a sudden, my house is like filled with pot smoke everywhere....I was like, ‘No smoking inside. Get out! Get out!'"

Fallon told Lovato that she couldn't exactly tell Snoop Dogg to stop smoking in her house. "He has to. That's how he breathes," The Tonight Show host joked.

But it looks like Snoop Dogg's presence lingered until the next day.

"My chef came in the next morning and was like ‘[It] smells like Snoop Dogg was here,'" Lovato said. "And I was like ‘No he literally was.'"