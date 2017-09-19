Xscape rose to prominence in the early 1990s and were signed by Jermaine Dupri, who returns in the series and promptly comes into conflict with Kandi.

"The f—k is wrong with y'all," he asks them.

Can their differences be put aside? Maybe with the help of a counselor?

Since the group split, Kandi became a Grammy-winning songwriter and entrepreneur (and reality star), can she share the spotlight again? Meanwhile, Tiny put music aside to make family her priority, but as she returns to music her marriage is tested. LaTocha is ready to get her group to the next level and Tamika, who stayed in the industry, is getting back to her roots.