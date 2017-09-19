Who doesn't love a reunion full of drama? Bravo viewers certainly do and it looks like they'll be getting just that with Xscape: Still Kickin' It, the reunion of Kandi Burruss' girl group Xscape.
The four-part special sees The Real Housewives of Atlanta star reuniting with Tameka "Tiny" Cottle, LaTocha Scott and Tamika Scott as they prepare to take the stage after nearly 20 years apart. It doesn't go as smoothly as you'd except, but looks as dramatic as you'd want. For example, take the scene where Kandi hits a high note prompting Tamika to come running in her bathrobe. "Is the alarm going off? Don't be trying to scare me like that," she says,
Xscape rose to prominence in the early 1990s and were signed by Jermaine Dupri, who returns in the series and promptly comes into conflict with Kandi.
"The f—k is wrong with y'all," he asks them.
Can their differences be put aside? Maybe with the help of a counselor?
Since the group split, Kandi became a Grammy-winning songwriter and entrepreneur (and reality star), can she share the spotlight again? Meanwhile, Tiny put music aside to make family her priority, but as she returns to music her marriage is tested. LaTocha is ready to get her group to the next level and Tamika, who stayed in the industry, is getting back to her roots.
The ladies have two sold out shows in Detroit, as well as performances at the BET Awards and Essence Festival that can only go off without a hitch if they put their past behind them and give the comeback their all.
Xscape: Still Kickin' It premieres November 5 and 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)