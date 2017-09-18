Olivia Wilde Gushes Over Jason Sudeikis With Intimate Birthday Message

Olivia Wilde is wild about her man!
The actress took to her Instagram on Monday to profess her love and admiration for her fiancé and long-time partner Jason Sudeikis, whom she shares son Otis and daughter Daisy with, on the funny man's 42nd birthday.
Along with an intimate image of the father of two and his baby girl, the Vinyl actress gushed, "I have approximately one billion pictures of this guy, my partner in life-crime, who was born on this day in 1975, but this one represents his latest chapter, the one in which he became a dad to a little woman, who will grow up thinking all men can dance, sink a jump shot, and tell great jokes. Oh well. Happpppppy Birthdayyyyyyyyy, Jason. I love you!"
I have approximately one billion pictures of this guy, my partner in life-crime, who was born on this day in 1975, but this one represents his latest chapter, the one in which he became a dad to a little woman, who will grow up thinking all men can dance, sink a jump shot, and tell great jokes. Oh well. Happpppppy Birthdayyyyyyyyy, Jason. I love you! ??
Olivia also posted a smiling snap of the former Saturday Night Live star and wrote a cute caption that showed her love of her main man, writing, "The dimples that (totally could have) launched a thousand ships."
The sweet snap also showed her penchant for 17th century poetry with a reference to Christopher Marlowe's play, The Tragical History of Dr. Faustus, in which Helen of Troy is referred to "the face that launched a thousand ships."
The pair have been together since November 2011. They got engaged in 2013.
In 2016, Jason told Stephen Colbert that the duo met at an SNL finale party. "We hit it off that night," he said but then explained he'd heard she was dating someone else, saying, "I actually came off looking a little cooler than I really am because I had heard through the grapevine, through mutual friends who weren’t exactly her best girlfriends, who would report back, 'Oh you know, I think she’s dating someone.'"
He continued, "So I didn’t make any moves. I was just very, very busy with other things. And next thing you know, I stopped being busy, she stopped dating someone, and then it was off to the races. "
Two kids later, it certainly has been!
As for their parenting, the actress has never been shy when it comes to sharing the couple's parenting tactics. In a 2016 interview with Yahoo! Beauty, the beauty opened up about raising her kids in an open-minded, judgement-free environment.
"I like to think he's already a little feminist," Olivia said, referring to her son. "And he is. I want to promote the idea that the definition of feminism is equality, and it's something that's not difficult to teach children because they are born with that sensibility. They are only taught to separate people and value them differently once they get older. Luckily, I'm just embracing the perspective he was born with."
The 33-year-old added, "I hope to raise a child who values people for what's within them, and yet I hope he experiments with his own identity and who he wants to be. I look forward to helping him feel that type of confidence growing up..."
"I'm grateful now that my parents let me go through my own process of self-discovery, and I think you can't restrict kids in that way. They have to make mistakes, play, and then figure it out in the end," Olivia admitted.