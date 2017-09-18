In response to an anti same-sex marriage message in Australia, 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn has taken to social media to speak out against hate and to say that he's part of the LGBTQ+ community.
Same-sex marriage is currently illegal in Australia, however, the people down under have just been given the opportunity to vote on the hot-button issue via a postal survey—and Flynn had some choice words for someone who wrote "Vote No" in skywriting over the skies of Sydney.
In the emotional Instagram post shared on Sunday, the actor, who plays bad boy Justin Foley on the hit Netflix show, posted a rainbow flag that read "Equality" and wrote, "Too many of my friends have been kicked out of their homes, kept in the closet, beat up, killed, ridiculed by church and state, institutionalized... and you are scared that if we vote YES, you won't be able to show your hate for Us. F--k that. We've been scared sh-tless our whole lives thanks to all the stigmas that surround us, stigmas that were set in place by the same kind of people who flew that plane over Sydney."
He continued with his impassioned words: "We've fought, we've come out bravely even in our fear, and you wrote a message in the sky because you're scared."
The actor continued, "Equality takes courage, it worries me that too many people in this world lack the balls to stand up for what is right. #f--khate."
While the 23-year-old actor did not specifically address his sexual orientation, he did include himself in the group of people who have come out and fought for their rights. Whether or not he was addressing his own sexuality or he was merely being a supporter of the cause, the actor managed to deliver a powerful message.
Previously Flynn had been rumored to be dating his 13 Reasons Why co-star Miles Heizer after some social media videos of the pair surfaced. However a rep for Hozier denied the rumors.
"This is a false report,” his rep told Page Six in April. "Miles and Brandon are friends from the show but are not dating."
Despite yesterday's pointed post, Flynn did manage to dust himself off and hit the 2017 Emmys red carpet with his new 13 Reasons Why castmate Ajiona Alexus.