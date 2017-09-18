5 Things to Know About Kate McKinnon's Girlfriend Jackie Abbott

Kate McKinnon and Jackie Abbott made their public debut at Sunday's 2017 Emmys.

The Saturday Night Live actress was seated next to Abbott when she won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. After it was announced McKinnon had won, cameras spotted the couple sharing an embrace before she went up on stage to accept her award.

Michelle Visage shared a photo with the couple at the Emmys showing them some love. "I have SUCH a crush on #KATEMCKINNON SO HAPPY SHE WON!!!" Visage wrote. "Her girlfriend Jackie was just as lovely as she is!!"