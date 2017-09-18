5 Things to Know About Kate McKinnon's Girlfriend Jackie Abbott

Kate McKinnon and Jackie Abbott made their public debut at Sunday's 2017 Emmys.

The Saturday Night Live actress was seated next to Abbott when she won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. After it was announced McKinnon had won, cameras spotted the couple sharing an embrace before she went up on stage to accept her award.

Michelle Visage shared a photo with the couple at the Emmys showing them some love. "I have SUCH a crush on #KATEMCKINNON SO HAPPY SHE WON!!!" Visage wrote. "Her girlfriend Jackie was just as lovely as she is!!"

So what do we know about Abbott? She has a website (www.jackiemabbott.com) where she gives us some details about herself. Now, we're bring you five things to know about Abbott!

1. She's an actor currently living in New York City.

2. She was born in Stamford, Connecticut and while growing up, her parents used her finger painting portraits to insulate their attic.

3. Abbott is a graduate of New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. During her time in school, Abbott worked for Susan Sarandon. 

4. In addition to being an actor, Abbott's website also says she's a photographer and clown. Her resume lists "clowning" as one of her skills.

5. Her professors at NYU gave her the nickname "cheeky firecracker," with her site saying she's as "passionate" as she is a "goofball."

