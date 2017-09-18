Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess might have lost the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy to Alec Baldwin at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, but from the looks of his Instagram he still had the best night ever.
Burgess, who documented his Emmys weekend extensively, including snapping pictures with Broad City's Abbi Jacobson, This Is Us star Mandy Moore and new Emmy winner Lena Waithe, posted a series of videos from the award show that can only be described as "the best."
In his first video, Burgess and Issa Rae finally met, and it was all documented. "It's finally happening, it's my boo!" Burgess said.
"You're the best," the Insecure star and creator said after their selfie. "My night has been made I love u @issarae," Burgess wrote.
Then it was time for a song with black-ish scene-stealer Jenifer Lewis. Let's just say it right now: get Jenifer Lewis on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Tituss Burgess on black-ish. Have them play new characters, have it be a crossover, whatever, just make it happen. Also have them sing together. Or make a movie where they're best friends or mother and son or both. There. It's written for you, Hollywood. Warning, there are a few eff-bombs in the video. "@jeniferlewisforreal like you are my everything!!!! #aintnobodygottimeforthat," Burgess captioned the video.
Inside the show, Burgess also made up a song with black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross. "@traceeellisross we are murdering our made up song!!! And I mean murdering!!! I love u !!!" Burgess tweeted.
There was also the photo up top of Burgess talking to Emmy winner Alexis Bledel. There aren't any social media posts about this—yet—but we can only imagine the conversation the two had. Was it about Gilmore Girls? The Handmaid's Tale? Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt? Is Alexis Bledel a D'fwan stan from 30 Rock?
