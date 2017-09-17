Donald Glover won his first Emmy at the 2017 Emmys Sunday and made history in the process.

With his award for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for his show Atlanta, he is the first black star to win in that category.

"Man. Yo, first I want to thank the great algorithm that put us all here," Glover said in his acceptance speech. "I want to thank my parents who are in the audience. This is nuts."

He also thanked his brother and the writers of the FX show and Tokyo-born filmmaker Hiro Murai, who has worked with Glover on music videos. The actor is also known by his music stage name Childish Gambino.