Kevin Hart is trying to get himself out a bad situation.
The funnyman took to Instagram on Saturday to publicly and profusely apologize to his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish and his kids, Heaven Hart and Hendix Hart from a previous marriage, for some bad behavior on his part and to say that someone was trying to seek "financial gain" as a result of his actions.
"I'm at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back and I should make smart decisions and recently I didn't," said the actor.
"I made a bad error in judgement and put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did," he confessed. "And doing that I know that I am going to hurt the people closest to, whom I have talked to—my wife and my kids."
In July, the comedian found himself at the center of what appeared to be a short-lived cheating scandal after photos of him and a mystery woman sitting together in the backseat of a car surfaced online.
Despite the photos surfacing, the possible extramarital affair did not seem to threaten the couple's exciting time ahead.
At the time, Hart responded to the rumors via Instagram by posting a photo of himself laughing with a border of text that read, "At the end of the day, you just gotta laugh at the BS." He added in the caption, "#LiveLoveLaugh ..... [Shaking my damn head.]"
Parrish did not comment on the allegations, but did pose for an Instagram selfie shared the same day. The 32-year-old described herself as feeling "GREAT" in the photo that showcased her growing baby bump.