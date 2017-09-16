Kevin Hart is trying to get himself out a bad situation.

The funnyman took to Instagram on Saturday to publicly and profusely apologize to his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish and his kids, Heaven Hart and Hendix Hart from a previous marriage, for some bad behavior on his part and to say that someone was trying to seek "financial gain" as a result of his actions.

"I'm at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back and I should make smart decisions and recently I didn't," said the actor.

"I made a bad error in judgement and put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did," he confessed. "And doing that I know that I am going to hurt the people closest to, whom I have talked to—my wife and my kids."