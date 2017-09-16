Fergie Is All Smiles in Brazil After News of Her and Josh Duhamel's Split

Peace? Victory? Fergie was all smiles in Brazil Friday, as she stepped out without her wedding ring, a day after news of her and Josh Duhamel's breakup was made public.

It's business as usual for the singer, who is promoting her upcoming new album Double Duchess and will perform onstage at the 2017 Rock in Rio festival.

Fergie was photographed greeting fans outside her hotel in Rio de Janeiro, wearing a black, semi-sheer, short-sleeve sequined top, ripped blue skinny jeans and black pumps. She smiled wide at photographers, making V signs with both hands while wearing multiple rings.

Earlier on Friday, Fergie was seen arriving at the city's airport, wearing a long-sleeve leopard-print mini skater dress and thigh-high tan boots. She made a fist to photographers, showcasing her the rings spelling out "F-E-R-G" on her left hand.

The singer and her husband announced Thursday that they had separated earlier this year. They wed eight years ago and share a 4-year-old son, Axl.

Hours after the announcement, Josh was photographed hiking solo in L.A.'s Brentwood neighborhood, not wearing a wedding ring.

"They completely grew apart," a source told E! News Thursday. "This was a long time coming and they've been trying to sort everything out this past year."

