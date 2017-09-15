Selena Gomez continues to receive support from fans after going public with her Lupus recovery.

Shortly after the "Come and Get It" singer revealed on Instagram that she had received a kidney transplant, friend Lady Gaga decided to express her support on social media.

"Prayers & love to @selenagomez you are a warrior princess," she wrote on Twitter Friday evening. "What an inspiration."

That sentiment echoes many Selenators who were surprised to learn the singer had been out of the spotlight for much of the summer because of health struggles.

"I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you," Selena shared with her followers. "There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed."