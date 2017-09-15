Selena Gomez continues to receive support from fans after going public with her Lupus recovery.
Shortly after the "Come and Get It" singer revealed on Instagram that she had received a kidney transplant, friend Lady Gaga decided to express her support on social media.
"Prayers & love to @selenagomez you are a warrior princess," she wrote on Twitter Friday evening. "What an inspiration."
That sentiment echoes many Selenators who were surprised to learn the singer had been out of the spotlight for much of the summer because of health struggles.
"I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you," Selena shared with her followers. "There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed."
As Selena continues her own recovery, Lady Gaga is overcoming health struggles as well.
Earlier this week, the "Born This Way" singer announced on Twitter that she had to cancel her Rock in Rio performance under doctor's orders.
"I was taken to the hospital its not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I'm in severe pain," she wrote on Twitter. "I'm in good hands w/ the very best doctors."
By speaking out, Selena and Lady Gaga have already helped others. E! News has learned that donations to LupusResearch.org have "soared."
In fact, the group's president confirmed that her appeals have raised almost $500,000 for research funded by the Lupus Research Alliance.