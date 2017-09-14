14 Things You Never Knew About Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Today marks Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's fourth wedding anniversary, which feels super personal for us because they're our absolute favorite couple...like, ever.

The pair rang in their special day in London during a little bit of a break in the European leg of Legend's tour, and we're sure they did everything they absolutely love...you know, like eating, drinking and making fun of ridiculous tabloids.

After posting an adorable anniversary photo with her hubby, Teigen took to Instagram to mock one magazine cover for saying the pair is on "the brink of splitting."