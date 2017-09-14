"Change Is Afoot" in This Is Us Season 2 First Look

"There's change afoot," Ventimiglia says. "You see the good, you see the bad, you see it all starting to come together, or you see it all really go the other way and fall completely apart."

The featurette also finds the cast reflecting on why the show made such an impact so quickly.

"I didn't even realize what the title of the show meant until I got into a dialogue with the audience," Sullivan says, "That 'we watch the show, and we sit on the couch and we're like, yeah, this is us. This is our family. This is my father, this is my sister, this is me. This is us.'"

For all the scoop on season two (including what and when we're going to learn about Jack's death), scroll on down!