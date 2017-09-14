The musician spent the summer laying low, and other than a few questioning fans, no news was leaked about her condition. Well, it turns out she wasn't completely silent. On Aug. 19 the singer attended a movie screening Q&A and told audiences a little about her condition. "A little while ago I was actually on bed-rest," the singer confessed.

As always, she prioritized her privacy and was able to tell the world on her own terms. So what is the next for the star and when will the world get to hear the full story?

Watch the clip above for all the latest details!