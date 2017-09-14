Friends for life!
Selena Gomez shocked the world when she revealed that she had undergone a kidney transplant earlier this summer. The transplant occurred all thanks to her donor and fellow actress Francia Raisa. The two have been close friends for many years, dating all the way back to Selena's Disney days.
The music superstar released the news in a sweet Instagram showing the two laying side by side in separate hospital beds with a detailed caption about their experience. The question on everyone's mind is how did she keep this a secret for so long?
The musician spent the summer laying low, and other than a few questioning fans, no news was leaked about her condition. Well, it turns out she wasn't completely silent. On Aug. 19 the singer attended a movie screening Q&A and told audiences a little about her condition. "A little while ago I was actually on bed-rest," the singer confessed.
As always, she prioritized her privacy and was able to tell the world on her own terms. So what is the next for the star and when will the world get to hear the full story?
