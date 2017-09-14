Dame Judi Dench, rap superstar?

The 82-year-old actress is showing off her rapping skills in a new video that has everyone talking! Posted by LADbibile on Twitter, Dench sits down with rapper Lethal Bizzle and he teaches her how to rap some of his songs. But before they start, Lethal Bizzle hooks the actress up with a hat from his business that's fittingly called, "Stay Dench."

Once Dench has her swag on, she's ready to start her rap career. That's when Lethal Bizzle starts reading her the lyrics from his song "Celebrate."