10 years later and we're still gossiping about Gossip Girl's style.

Can you believe the CW hit series premiered 10 years ago today, debuting on September 14, 2007. Little did we know the impact Gossip Girl (and its stars) would have on the pop culture landscape, especially when it came to the fashion.

Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf (as well as their real-life counterparts, Blake Lively and Leighton Meester) quickly became TV's new it girls, inspiring trend after trend, including B's signature headbands and tights, and S' boho-chic aesthetic.