Larry King Had (and Beat) Lung Cancer and Kept It All a Secret

Larry King has many achievements: He won numerous awards for his broadcasting talents, wrote several books and is still in the biz with Larry King Now. However, he can add one more accomplishment to that list: beating cancer.

In an interview with Us Weekly, King revealed that he had lung cancer—a diagnosis he kept private. King, 83, told the celebrity magazine that he first learned he had cancer during a routine doctor's visit.

"I go for my checkup and they say, 'Let's do a chest X-ray, and the doctor said to me, 'Something looks funny,'" he told Us Weekly. "They said the spot looked pretty small. ... I then did a CAT scan then a PET scan and then he said to me, 'You have lung cancer, but it looks very small, in the beginning stages.'"