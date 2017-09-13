Let's face it: If you're a fan of Broad City, you've contemplated, at one time or another, whether you're an Abbi or an Ilana.

Like Sex and the City and The Golden Girls before them, creators and stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer (and their fictional counterparts Abbi Abrams and Ilana Wexler) have reached that upper echelon of TV greats who we all identify, arguing with our friends as we attempt to assign ourselves one or the other.

In honor of the Comedy Central hit's long-awaited return for season four, we challenged Jacobson and Glazer to a little game we like to call Broads Throughout History: Abbi or Ilana? Armed with only a white board, we rattled off a list of history's greatest female icons and asked the stars to determine who is who. Is Beyoncé an Abbi? Cleopatra an Ilana? You'll have to check out the hilarious video above to find out how it all turned out.