Inaba and Derringer got engaged on a Saturday in December 2016. It was a picture-perfect proposal. According to People, Derringer proposed on the beach with a Jean Dousset diamond ring.

"The ocean mist created an ambiance that was magical, and I will always remember the way that sky looked as Robb got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife," Inaba told media outlet. "All alone on that beautiful beach, it was as if time stood still and we were the only two people on earth. I will never forget it. It was perfect. Getting engaged where we had that perfect first date was really such poetic destiny."

People was the first to break the news of Inaba's breakup.