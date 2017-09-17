Actually, he couldn't even go to sleep the night before the Emmys without a quick tone-setter. On Saturday evening he posted a "hot leak" from the trip to Russia he made for the Late Show in which he polled people on the street for their pick for best show. The Americans (which is about Russian spies, ha!) was the unanimous choice, a shoo-in to win "best show" according to...The Russians.

"Yes, The Americans is not even nominated this year, but the Russians have rigged bigger elections than this," the clip concluded.

Not exactly a wheel-reinventer (maybe it would've worked better if The Americans was really up for Best Drama this year), but it certainly was an indicator that Colbert had no intention of putting politics aside for the night.

We won't know until tomorrow whether Colbert and this year's crop of nominees—which were some of the the most talked about shows and performances in recent memory—were enough to raise the Emmys from the ratings doldrums, or at least improve upon 2016's least watched telecast ever, but inside Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater at least...