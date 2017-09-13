2017 Emmys: An A-Z Guide to Television's Biggest Night

Lights, camera, 2017 Emmys!

It's that time of the year again (award season already?!), when the biggest names from the small screen join forces inside L.A.'s Microsoft Theater for an unforgettable evening honoring the best in television achievement.

The competition appears tighter than ever, as heavy hitters like Stranger Things, Saturday Night Live and Westworld already lead the pack with five wins each following last week's Creative Arts Emmys.

If binge-watching the latest season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt isn't your go-to Friday night activity, or you're still salty that Game of Thrones missed the nomination deadline, fear not! As per usual, the Emmys red carpet will include a glamorous red carpet full of star power and fearless fashion.