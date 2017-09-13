2017 Emmys: An A-Z Guide to Television's Biggest Night

Lights, camera, 2017 Emmys!
It's that time of the year again (award season already?!), when the biggest names from the small screen join forces inside L.A.'s Microsoft Theater for an unforgettable evening honoring the best in television achievement.
The competition appears tighter than ever, as heavy hitters like Stranger Things, Saturday Night Live and Westworld already lead the pack with five wins each following last week's Creative Arts Emmys.
If binge-watching the latest season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt isn't your go-to Friday night activity, or you're still salty that Game of Thrones missed the nomination deadline, fear not! As per usual, the Emmys red carpet will include a glamorous red carpet full of star power and fearless fashion.
So in honor of the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, we've rounded up a complete guide to the highly-anticipated event from A-Z.
Netflix
Aziz Ansari: The Parks & Rec alum and Master of None star failed to take home the win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at 2016's event, but he's back again this year to reclaim the title. Anzari is also nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for the "Thanksgiving" episode of his popular Netflix series.
Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO
Big Little Lies: The breakout HBO series that had everyone and their mother's begging for more, more, more is up for eight awards, including Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special. Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Alexander Skarsgärd all received acting nods.
Amazon Studios
Carrie Fisher: The legendary actress, who died suddenly at 60-years-old last December, could win her first-ever Emmy posthumously for her final performance on Amazon's Catastrophe. She's up against Becky Ann Baker, Angela Bassett, Melissa McCarthy, Wanda Sykes and Kristen Wiig for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.
FX
Donald Glover: It's a big night for the rapper-actor, who heads into the 2017 Emmys with three nominations for his involvement in FX's Atlanta. He could take home Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Director for a Comedy Series ("B.A.N.") and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series ("B.A.N.").
Hulu
Elisabeth Moss: Her performances in Mad Men and Top of the Lake have afforded the actress an impressive seven nominations since 2009, but it's her role in The Handmaid's Tale that might finally make her an Emmy winner. Moss is vying for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series alongside Viola Davis, Claire Foy, Keri Russell, Evan Rachel Wood and Robin Wright.
FX
FX: The cable network has Feud: Bette and Joan to thank for the majority of its success in 2017, which is exactly why the Ryan Murphy-created docudrama earned 11 nods. Fargo follows with six nominations, while Atlanta, The Americans and Baskets each earned two and Bad Things received one.
National Geographic
Genius: National Geographic's anthology series about Albert Einstein is nominated for Outstanding Limited Series. Einstein himself, played by Geoffrey Rush, is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie against Riz Ahmed, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert DeNiro, Ewan McGregor and John Turturro. Ron Howard also earned recognition in the Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special.
Hulu
Hulu: Three cheers for The Handmaid's Tale! Or five cheers, since that's how many nominations the streaming service received for its dystopian drama. Categories include Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Elisabeth Moss) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Ann Dowd and Samira Wiley). Alexis Bledel already took home Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series at last week's Creative Arts Emmys.
HBO
Issa Rae: Insecure fans still aren't over the Emmys snubbing the undeniably relatable HBO comedy from its nomination pool. Hella not cool.
HBO
Julia Louis Dreyfus: The Emmys is basically a walk in the park for the Veep star, who's won a whopping eight awards since her Seinfeld days. Will she make history and continue her six-year winning streak in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category come Sunday? Only time will tell!
Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kristen Wiig: Following her LOL-worthy hosting stint on the last season of Saturday Night Live, the comedienne is nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. Target lady would surely have something to say about that!
Rosalind O'Connor/NBC
Leslie Jones: And while we're talking SNL, this freakin' hilarious castmember could very well win the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Leslie's competition includes co-stars Vanessa Bayer and Kate McKinnon as well as Anna Chlumsky, Kathryn Hahn and Judith Light.
NBC
Mandy Moore & Milo Ventimiglia: Although Rebecca Pearson failed to make the cut for this year's nomination roundup, her onscreen hubby holds down the This Is Us duo in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category. Milo joins a talented crop of actors, including co-star Sterling K. Brown, Anthony Hopkins, Bob Odenkirk, Matthew Rhys, Liev Schrieber and Kevin Spacey.
David Giesbrecht / Netflix
Netflix: The streaming service enters the 2017 Emmys with a wide-ranging group of television's finest offerings, such as The Crown, House of Cards, Stranger Things, Master of None, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Grace and Frankie, Orange Is the New Black, Bloodline, Black Mirror: San Junipero, Louis C.K. 2017 and Sarah Silverman: A Speck Of Dust.
Netflix
Orange Is the New Black: The ladies of Litchfield are back for another year with nominations aplenty. Uzo Aduba hopes to win her third Emmy in the Oustanding Supporting Actress Drama Series category, where she joins Millie Bobby Brown, Ann Dowd, Samira Wiley, Chrissy Metz and Thandie Newton. Laverne Cox was also nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.
Colleen Hayes/FX
Pamela Adlon: She's been recognized for her work on King of the Hill and Louie, and this year the Bad Things actress is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series alongside Jane Fonda, Allison Janney, Ellie Kemper, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tracee Ellis Ross and Lily Tomlin.
Netflix
Queen Elizabeth II: Claire Foy earned a nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her critically-acclaimed performance as the British monarch in her younger years.
HBO
Riz Ahmed: Despite losing Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series to Dave Chappelle, the actor stands a chance to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for HBO's The Night Of.
Netflix
Stranger Things: The Netflix thriller left the Creative Arts Emmys with five awards to its name, and it's very plausible the cast will continue dominating on Sunday. Aside from Outstanding Drama Series, Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour and Shannon Purser received nominations in the acting categories, and the Duffer brothers could win for their direction and writing.
NBC
This Is Us: Break out the tissues, because the NBC drama earned eight nominations in total—most notably Outstanding Drama Series.
Netflix
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Netflix's quirky comedy has never won an Emmy since it premiered in 2015, but this year's Emmys could turn that all around with its four nominations in the Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series categories.
ABC
Viola Davis: Remember when the A-lister made history at last year's award ceremony as the first woman of color to ever win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series? Well, the How to Get Away With Murder star could do it all again this time around!
HBO
Westworld: After the HBO series invaded every TV lover's screen last year, the Television Academy recognized the twisty-turny drama with seven nominations. It's up for Outstanding Drama Series against Better Caul Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, House of Cards, Stranger Things and This Is Us.
John Filo/CBS
X Marks the Spot: Creativity for the win? The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards airs from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 5 p.m. Stephen Colbert is hosting.
Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
You Can Watch: E!'s Emmys Countdown show at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT and E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2017 Emmy Awards coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT followed by our After Party at 11 p.m.
FX
Zach Galifianakis: We made it to the end! The Baskets star is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series alongside Anthony Anderson, Aziz Ansari, Donald Glover, William H. Macy and Jeffrey Tambor.
