"How staged and wrong was that? The worst acting I've ever seen. They are nothing but homophobic bullies that think it's okay to try and out a straight man hoping to humiliate him," Tamra wrote to her followers. "Well guess what it didn't work! It's not the 1920's and being gay is not something to be ashamed of or mocked. You should all be ashamed of yourself. Vicki was 100% behind this and I hope she loses her job just like Phaedra [Parks]."

Soon after, Gretchen discovered the post and decided to defend herself and her friends with her own statement.

"Talk about reaching, this post takes the cake even for Tamra. Some of my dearest & best friends are part of the LGBTQ community...I am not homophobic in any way! No one was trying to 'out' anyone," she explained. "By the reaction on all our faces no one could have anticipated what Ricky was going to say when asked if he knew if Eddie was gay (which I only asked him because I knew he had been best friends with Tamra for 13 plus years and if anyone he might know)."

Gretchen continued, "Besides it's only 'outing' someone if he is actually gay....which she adamantly denies."