Get your story straight!

Kim Kardashian is not mincing words when it comes to Sharon Osbourne and feminism. The reality star had a chat with E! News' Catt Sadler during the Harper's Bazaar Icon Party at NYFW and shared everything from info about the surrogacy rumors floating around to what she thinks about Sharon saying she wasn't a feminist.

Sharon opened up in an interview with The Telegraph and had lots to say about the Kardashian family's brand of "feminism" and Kim's recently released nude photos. "Those girls live off their bodies, half of LA has been through them," Sharon shared. But Kim is not here for it.