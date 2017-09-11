Virgin Group founder Richard Branson gave an on-the-grounds look at the destruction Hurricane Irma has caused to Necker Island—his private island and resort in the British Virgin Islands.

Branson shared a photo of him standing in front of the aftermath. In the photo's caption, he explained how Virgin Group's entrepreneurial foundation Virgin Unite is working with the Unite BVI Foundation, Virgin Limited Edition (the collection of luxury hotels and retreats Necker Island is a part of) and other organizations to support reconstruction efforts and help those within the British Virgin Island communities.

"We are using our foundation @virginunite to coordinate raising money for longer-term reconstruction projects," he wrote. "Virgin Unite is also working with @unitebvi and @virginlimitededition to support the local BVI communities. They will be working with local organisations to identify the ongoing needs of affected individuals, families and communities affected by this disaster. We will support the mid to long term efforts on the ground and help provide support as those affected recover from the disaster. Please donate what you can http://virg.in/oxN"