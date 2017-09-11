Jimmy Kimmel's 5-month-old baby boy Billy had quite the Hollywood experience for his very first public outing.
The late night host brought his young son on the red carpet for the L.A. Loves Alex's Lemonade charity event on Saturday at UCLA. The father-son duo was joined by Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney and their 3-year-old daughter Jane.
The family looked adorable while posing together, dressed for summer in the Los Angeles heat. Billy donned a cute navy and white striped onesie while their daughter rocked an all-white ensemble with a pair of checkered Vans sneakers.
McNearny, on the other hand, smiled in a gorgeous electric blue dress, and Kimmel went casual in blue jeans and a button-down.
Kimmel also shared an Instagram photo from the fun outing.
In the photo, Kimmel holds little Billy while posing beside chef Adam Perry Lang, who happened to be holding a chunk of meat the size of the infant child.
"Billy and I drooling over what @adamperrylang made @alexslemonade @lalovesalexs," Kimmel wrote.
Meanwhile, Kimmel and his wife welcomed Billy into the world on April 21, which the late night host emotionally announced on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, informing his viewers that the baby was born with a heart disease that required open heart surgery.
Fortunately, a week after the surgery, the baby was able to leave the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles and meet his new home.
Kimmel chatted with E! News at the event Saturday and revealed his son his doing well following the surgery.
"He's doing well. This is really his first public outing," the proud daddy gushed. "It's not exciting for him, he's a baby! But everyone is doing well!"
We're so glad to see him doing so well!