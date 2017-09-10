Miss America 2018 Showcase Bikinis in Preliminary Competition

Here they come, the Miss America 2018 hopefuls!

The 2018 pageant is almost here and in recent days, the 51 contestants have been warming up with some preliminary contests.

And speaking of heat, the women showcased their slim figures in bikinis in early at the pageant's venue, Boardwalk Hall Arena in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Miss Louisiana Laryssa Bonacquisti won the swimsuit round.

Unlike rival contest Miss USA, the Miss America competition features a talent portion. The hopefuls showcased their special skills onstage at a preliminary contest.