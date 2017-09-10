Kailyn Lowry took to Instagram Stories this weekend to share a rare pic of her 1-month-old son being held by his father, Chris Lopez.
"Are they twins or," she wrote.
The 25-year-old Teen Mom 2 star had revealed in May, when she was seven months pregnant, that Chris was the father of her then-unborn baby. A source told E! News at the time, "She really has nothing to do with Chris, the father. She plans on raising the baby on her own."
Chris tweeted last week, "Seen my lil man almost everyday..boom there the truth."
In an on-camera interview with RadarOnline, posted in August, Kailyn said Chris showed up to help her when she went into labor and has been there for them since then.
"I think that every child deserves their dad," she said. "I'm hopeful, I'm positive that he'll be around."
"He has been as supportive as he can," the mother-of-three said. "He does the best to his ability even though it doesn't necessarily meet the standards of what everyone else expects of him, so I just think people should keep that in mind."
Kailyn has also not revealed the name of their son, who she has dubbed "Baby Lo."
He joins big brothers Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, Kailyn's sons from her previous relationships to Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin.