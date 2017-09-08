Watch Sarah Paulson Lose Her Mind Meeting Dorinda Medley—And Then She Plays Her!

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ciara

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Tori Spelling Says BFF Jennie Garth "Completes Me"

Taylor Swift, Look What You Made Me Do

Game of Thrones-Taylor Swift Mashup Video You've Been Waiting for Is Here

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Forget Nurse Ratched, Marcia Clark, Lana Winters—forget them all!—Sarah Paulson finally played the role of a lifetime: Dorinda Medley.

When the American Horror Story: Cult star appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside The Handmaid's Tale and Top of the Lake star Elisabeth Moss, the two were not only surprised by Dorinda Medley, they played Dorinda and Bethenny Frankel in a now-iconic drunken dinner scene. This is how you treat an Emmy winner and multiple Emmy nominee, people.

Before they took on the roles, Andy Cohen had Paulson describe what she loves so much about The Real Housewives of New York City star.

Photos

Famous Real Housewives Superfans

Sarah Paulson, Dorinda Medley, Elisabeth Moss, Watch What Happens Live

Bravo

"I love her hair, I love her nose, I love the way she talks, I love the way she walks, I love her relationship with her daughter, I love how she's like [unintelligible drunk slurring], and I think she's really funny," Paulson said. "And I think she's no bulls—t except for when she is, which I admire…"

Watch the video above to see Paulson truly lose her mind when the reality star made her surprise appearance—in her RHONY season nine reunion dress.

For the Clubhouse Playhouse, Moss had to channel Bethenny at dinner in Mexico when the RHONY stars clashed about arriving to dinner on vacation time. You know, that time Dorinda stabbed a table and cut herself.

Photos

Your Guide to Sarah Paulson's Roles as Ryan Murphy's Muse

"My greatest role," Moss said.

Watch Paulson perfectly nail Dorinda's constant unintelligible drunk speak as Dorinda and boyfriend John Mahdessian looked on in glee.

Now we need a full episode of Paulson doing Dorinda's greatest hits. Imagine her take on "CLIP!" and "back that s—t up." It would be too good.

Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday-Thursday at 11 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

TAGS/ Sarah Paulson , Elisabeth Moss , Watch What Happens Live , The Real Housewives Of New York City , Real Housewives , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.