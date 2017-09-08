In a battle between Thor and Hulk, there isn't a clear winner.
During the NFL's regular season opener on Thursday Night Football, viewers were given a special look at Marvel Studios' blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok, premiering Nov. 3 in U.S. theaters.
Imprisoned on the other side of the universe—and without his mighty hammer, Mjölnir—Thor (ChrisHemsworth) is forced to fight, gladiator-style, to amuse Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum). His rival? None other than Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), his friend and a fellow Avengers team member. "Ladies and gentlemen, this is what you've come for," Grandmaster says. "It's main event time."
While Thor's immediate threat is the Incredible Hulk ("You wouldn't like me when I'm angry"), he has bigger problems back home in Asgard. With Hela (Cate Blanchett), the goddess of death, threatening to destroy his planet and everyone who lives there, the crown prince needs to escape and save his people. He can't do it alone, of course, so he recruits some unlikely allies.
"I'm putting together a team," he tells Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson).
"This team of yours..." she says. "Has it got a name?"
"Yeah..." Thor says, trying to think quick on his feet. "It's called the Revengers."
"Revengers?" Valkyrie asks.
On second thought, Thor says, "We don't have to have a name. We have no name."