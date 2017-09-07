Rihanna Wants to Time-Travel to the Day She Lost Her Virginity

Someone get Rihanna a time machine...or a magician.

In a cover story for ELLE's October 2017 issue, which features her on three covers, Rihanna is interviewed by some famous friends. When magician David Copperfield asked her where she would want to go if he made her disappear and reappear anywhere in the world, the singer responded, "Ten minutes before I lost my virginity...and I'm holding you to that offer. LOL."

Rihanna has never talked about her first time having sex before but she has spoken about her first kiss, which did not sound fun.

"My first kiss was in high school, and it was the worst thing ever," she told Rolling Stone in 2011. "He pretty much dumped his entire saliva glands into my mouth. It traumatized me. I didn't kiss for, like, ever."

Rihanna is featured her on three different ELLE covers. Her published interview and photo spread celebrates her sixth cover and the launch of her Fenty Beauty line.