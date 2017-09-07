Peter Kraus has no hard feelings.

Though he was the frontrunner to be the next star of The Bachelor after he became the fan-favorite during Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette, Bachelor Nation was shocked when Arie Luyendyk Jr., the runner-up from Emily Maynard's season in 2012, was officially named season 22's lead.

"Peter is very happy about the way things turned out and is happy for Arie," Peter's manager Joe Yuasa, exclusively tells E! News in a statement provided on behalf of the personal trainer and business owner. "He thinks ABC made a great choice."

Now that he won't be handing out roses in the near future, Peter will be turning all of his attention to his business, Worth Personal Training, in Madison, Wisconsin.