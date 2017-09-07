In 2015, Diana Hunter, a production employee at one of Post's cereal factories in Battle Creek, Michigan, appeared as herself in a couple of now-famous ads for the product and soon became recognized as the unofficial face of the popular brand.
BuzzFeed reported this week that one of her co-workers said Hunter retired last Friday and is a "good friend that will be missed." Hunter worked at the factory for more than 40 years.
In her first Honey Bunches of Oats commercial, Hunter, wearing a hairnet and a red hard hat, says, "I get out of work and I got to the store and somebody smells around, 'Mmm, I smell cookies.' I said, 'Oh no, you just smell me. I just got out of work. That's Honey Bunches of Oats.'"
She also appeared in another Honey Bunches of Oats commercial in which she makes "sparkle flakes."
"When you taste it, you think it's a sparkle," she says. "A sparkle in your eye."
The ad aired nationwide thousands of times for about a year.