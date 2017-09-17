Finally!
Elisabeth Mossis now a first-time Emmy winner, taking home the award for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Offred in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale at the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday night.
The other nominees wereViola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder), Claire Foy (The Crown),Keri Russell (The Americans), Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld) andRobin Wright (House of Cards).
Last year, Tatiana Maslany took home the award for her role (or roles, rather) on Orphan Black.
Earlier in the night, Elisabeth caught up E! News' Giuliana Rancic about dished on the hilarious way she found out she got the nod for her turn in Margaret Atwood's dark dystopian tale.
"I got a text with a GIF of Anthony Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs clapping," she said. "I mean, that's always a good thing, Anthony Rizzo with his shirt off. That's always good news."
Meanwhile, Elisabeth joins a big list of big winners on Sunday night...
John Lithgow won the Outstanding Supporting Actor for his role as Winston Churchill in The Crown. Alexander Skarsgård won big for her terrifying turn as abusive husband in Big Little Lies.
Kate McKinnon took home a statue for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Saturday Night Live. Laura Dern also nabbed an award for her role as an overbearing mom Renata Klein on Big Little Lies.
Sterling K. Brown picked up a second Emmy win for his role on This Is Us.
