Trulia, Getty Images
Want to live in Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's townhouse? For a cool $8 million, you can.
The married actors are selling their home located in the Park Slope Historic District.
"We've been nomads for a while now, but that's the nature of the business," Krasinski tells The Wall Street Journal. "The house is so special—someone who can spend every night there should have it."
Krasinski tells the news outlet that he and Blunt have been traveling so much for work that they haven't been able to spend enough time at the property—hence their reason for selling.
According to the listing by The Corcoran Group, the four-story, single-family townhouse includes seven bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.
Originally built in 1909, the townhouse is loaded with charm. There are crown moldings and pocket doors in the "airy" entry of this "French Renaissance Revival," describes Corcoran, as well as pier mirror and "barrel fronted windows" in the front parlor.
And because one parlor just isn't enough, there's a middle parlor that features a wood-burning fireplace and gorgeous built-in shelves—perfect for showcasing your collection of TV episodes and films starring the couple. Need more than one fireplace? There are gas fireplaces in the wood-paneled dining room and cozy den, as well as a decorative mantel in the master bedroom.
Other notable features include a large chef's kitchen and a south-facing outdoor area—making it an ideal place to entertain. There's also an enviable marble bathroom that feels particularly luxurious.
According to Curbed, the couple purchased the home for $6 million and moved into it in October 2016.
