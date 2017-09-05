Amal Clooney's Maternity Leave Is Coming to an End

Looks like Amal Clooney will be heading back to work soon!
George Clooney and his wife have been enjoying the first few months of parenthood after Amal gave birth to their twins, Alexander and Ella, in June.
Now, E! News can confirm the human rights attorney is getting ready to get back in the office.
"Amal Clooney is heading back to work this week," a source told us, noting she will be attending a meeting, which marks her first work engagement since giving birth. Still, we're told she plans to "go back slowly."
Another source explained that it's a bittersweet time for Amal.
"She has mixed emotions about going back," the source said. "She has loved every minute of the summer with the twins and will miss them immensely, but she is also is looking forward to resuming her career work and getting back to it."
Splash News
And George is obviously right by her side through it all.
"George is very supportive of everything she does and knows she is passionate about her work," the insider said. "He is excited for her and knows she will be able to find the right balance between being a mom and a working professional."
Speaking of returning to work, George and Amal took their 3-month-old twins to Venice—where they got married in 2014—to attend the 2017 Venice Film Festival, during which the 56-year-old actor premiered his new film Suburbicon.
The trip comes after a fun summer for the new parents, spending all the time they can with their little ones.
"Amal is not working, and they both have the summer off and are enjoying Lake Como," an insider told us in July. "They are very happy to be in Italy."
The source added, "Everything is going great with the babies. [George and Amal] are happier than they have ever been and really enjoying being parents...They are truly in love and just want to be with the babies and not do much else."