Sparks are flying this Labor Day thanks to one Hollywood couple.

While millions of Americans are celebrating the long holiday weekend, Kevin Bacon quickly reminded us that love is alive and well as he marked his 29-year wedding anniversary with Kyra Sedgwick.

In a new Instagram post, the actor decided to share a throwback (and we're pretty sure topless) photo of the couple with a heartfelt caption.

"Happy day to my life love @kikkosedg," he wrote to his followers. "#29years."

The celebration comes just a few short weeks after Kyra celebrated her birthday alongside her hubby. When the actress was making a wish and blowing out the candles, Kevin called the birthday girl "the woman of my dreams AND my reality!" Awww!