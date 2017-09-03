It's all over, once again, and once again we're left going, "what the f--k?!"

It's possible that tonight's Twin Peaks finale made sense, but it's also very possible that it made no sense at all, and that it was a bad way to end this series for the second time. But then again we could also accept an argument that it was a good ending to the series, even if we don't feel emotionally satisfied, you know?

Basically, Agent Cooper turned back time and erased the things that started this series in the first place.

After Cooper returned to Twin Peaks and helped to send Evil Cooper back to the lodge, he ended up in the past. Specifically, he ended up in 1989, when Laura and James were on a sort of date that went wrong in the woods. Laura freaked out, but Cooper took her hand, and suddenly her body disappeared from the beach and life went on as usual back in 1989.