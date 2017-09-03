The reunion of the century!

After 10 weeks apart, Chris Evans and his dog Dodger have finally reunited and we can't tell which of the two of them is happier!

Evans, who has non-stop been posting how much he misses his pup on social media while on location, is finally back home and got to see his four-legged bestie this weekend. The whole thing was caught on camera and it's sure to make hearts burst and insides melt with its total cuteness.

On Sunday, the Fantastic Four actor, who has had a countdown to the reunion, posted the video on his Twitter with the caption, "After 10 long weeks." The short clip shows the furry friend plant kisses on his master, who can't stop laughing at the very warm greeting.