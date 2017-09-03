And the award for biggest U.S. Open fan goes to...Justin Timberlake!
Not that he was competing against anyone. But now that he has taken home the proverbial trophy, hey, it's on.
On Saturday, he and wife Jessica Biel watched Switzerland's Rodger Federer beat Spain's Feliciano Lopez in a 6-3 6-3 7-5 victory in the third round of the men's singles tournament at the 2017 U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Timberlake showcased a range of emotions but mainly appeared ecstatic beyond belief as the Swiss champion emerged victorious.
And of course, who better to share the joy than his lovely date? There's nothing like a great game of tennis to get you in the mood for love; The two were photographed making out in their seats.
USTA/Brad Penner
Justin knows something magical is happening...
USTA/Brad Penner
Switzerland's Rodger Federer beats Spain's Feliciano Lopez in a 6-3 6-3 7-5 victory and Justin can't handle the excitement.
USTA/Brad Penner
Justin is VERY HAPPY TO BE HERE!
Article continues below
Jackson Lee/WireImage
Justin knows exactly the right thing to do.
Jackson Lee/WireImage
It's make-out time! Ah, love. And they lived happily ever after.
Timberlake has attended the annual tennis championship every other year since 2009, including with his wife.
At the 2015 U.S. Open, he and friend Jimmy Fallon danced in the stands to Beyoncé's "Single Ladies."