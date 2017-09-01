Bachelor Nation has a big reason to celebrate this Labor Day weekend.
Just one night after Derek Peth proposed to Taylor Nolan during the filming of Bachelor in Paradise's aftershow, much of the cast decided to step out and celebrate the special engagement.
In several photos posted on social media, the happy couple joined several co-stars for a fun night out at Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood.
"F A M I L Y!" Taylor shared on Instagram while posing with co-stars Raven Gates, Jasmine Good, Alexis Waters and Dominique Alexis.
Before you think this evening was for ladies only, Derek also stepped out with friends DeMario Jackson and Adam Gottschalk.
One thing missing from the social media pictures from Thursday night was Taylor's brand-new engagement ring.
E! News learned that Derek presented his leading lady with a Neil Lane ring that included over three carats of diamonds. The value is estimated at more than $60,000.
While we eagerly wait to watch the proposal on the Bachelor in Paradise finale and aftershow airing September 11 on ABC, viewers have already caught a glimpse into Derek and Taylor's instant chemistry.
On a recent date, the pair couldn't help but express the feelings they were developing while in Mexico.
"Every time I'm with Taylor I just feel really happy," Derek shared. "I keep smiling and I'm really giggly and like a school boy again who likes a girl."
Taylor added, "If things keep going with Derek the way that they've been going, there's a possibility for love. Derek is boyfriend material and I'm ready to see where things go with him moving forward."
Watch the romance unfold when Bachelor in Paradise airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. only on ABC.