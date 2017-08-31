Aspiring dolphin trainers, whabooms and chicken enthusiasts, oh my!
Whether it's a contestant's preference to keep their professional life separate from reality TV stardom or a producer's decision to up the gimmick factor, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette has seen its fair share of wacky job professions over the years.
While being dubbed a "dog lover" or "free spirit" is a kinder way to conceal possible unemployment, some Bachelor Nation members have literally opted out of telling their potential fiancé they're a real life doctor (!!) in favor of the "tickle monster" title. (Luckily, Jonathan Treece has come clean about his impressive career on this season of Bachelor in Paradise.)
Then there are suitors like Lucas "Whaboom" Yancey, whose fame-seeking shtick during Rachel Lindsay's season earned him the boot early on.
Whaboom went all out in representing his so-called job title, and as host Chris Harrisonexplained, "It's a lifestyle. It's an essence. It's who he is. It's a noun, it's a verb, it's an adverb... like, you can be Whaboom and you can be Whaboomed and you can Whaboom and you can call somebody a Whaboom."
So in the name of journalism, we rounded up 15 of the most ridiculous Bachelor Nation job titles and tracked down the contestant's actual professions. Check it below!
ABC
Season: Rachel Lindsay's
Bachelor Nation Description: Whaboom
Actual Job Description: Actor/Writer/Producer
ABC
Season: Nick Viall's
Bachelor Nation Job Description: Aspiring dolphin trainer
Actual Job Description: Social media influencer
ABC
Season: Rachel Lindsay's
Bachelor Nation Job Description: Tickle monster
Actual Job Description: Doctor
Article continues below
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Season: Juan Pablo's
Bachelor Nation Job Description: Free spirit
Actual Job Description: According to her Twitter bio, "Adventurer. Burner. Fun haver. Giver of 0 f--ks."
ABC/Rick Rowell
Season: Andi Dorfman's
Bachelor Nation Description: Pantsapreneur
Actual Job Description: General Manager at PAX Labs (A vaporization technology company)
ABC
Season: Ben Higgins'
Bachelor Nation Job Description: Chicken enthusiast
Actual Job Description: Dental assistant
Article continues below
Freeform
Season: Ben Higgins'
Bachelor Nation Job Description: Twins
Actual Job Description: Lifestyle bloggers and social media influencers
ABC
Season: JoJo Fletcher's
Bachelor Nation Description: Canadian
Actual Job Description: Personal trainer
ABC
Season: Nick Viall's
Bachelor Nation Description: Scallop fingers
Actual Job Description: Sales specialist at European Wax Center
Article continues below
ABC
Season: JoJo Fletcher's
Bachelor Nation Job Description: Hipster
Actual Job Description: Actor
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Season: Chris Soules'
Bachelor Nation Description: Sport fishing enthusiast
Actual Job Description: Partnership manager for USPI
ABC
Season: Rachel Lindsay's
Bachelor Nation Description: Penguin
Actual Job Description: Construction sales rep
Article continues below
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Season: Chris Soules'
Bachelor Nation Description: WWE Diva in-training
Actual Job Description: Founder of OAKDate app
ABC
Season: Kaitlyn Bristowe's
Bachelor Nation Description: Amateur sex coach
Actual Job Description: Realtor
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Season: Juan Pablo's
Bachelor Nation Description: Dog lover
Actual Job Description: Business developer
Article continues below
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.