2017 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina Lineup: Camila Cabello, CNCO & More

They're back!
The fourth annual iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina is here again to celebrate the very best in Latin Music. iHeartMedia announced that the show will take place at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, Nov. 4.
This year you can expect to see performances from Camila Cabello, Gente de Zona, Don Omar, CNCO, Nacho, Reik, and Jesse y Joy, with more artists to follow. Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull and Prince Royce have all previously performed at the event.
For the second straight year, Enrique Santos, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino and on-air personality for iHeartRadio, will host the concert event.
Telemundo, for the third consecutive year, will broadcast the 2017 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina as a TV special that will air at a later date.
"The iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina is a true celebration of Latin music and culture. Each year we bring the best of Latin music to one stage and this year's impeccable lineup is no different," said Santos in a statement. "We're thrilled to once again partner with Telemundo, whom just like us, have a power connection to the Latin community."
"As a media industry leader, Telemundo recognizes the connection our audience has with music, and we celebrate it," said Luis Silberwasser, President, Telemundo and Universo channel. "We are thrilled to once again partner with iHeartRadio to broadcast the fourth annual iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, bringing some of Latin music's biggest stars to our screen."
Telemundo will also live stream the star-studded show exclusively on Telemundo.com for fans across the U.S.
And if you want to make it to the show but don't live in Miami, they've got you covered.
Beginning Monday, October 2, iHeartMedia will launch a four-week nationwide promotion to give thousands of Latin Music fans across the country the opportunity to win trips to Miami to experience the 2017 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on August 30.
We can't wait!