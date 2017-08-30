Slinky Dog Dash will be unlike other family coasters at Walt Disney World Resort. "We've tried to put the slinkiness into the track," staff project engineer Bob Vignec explained. "One of the unique characteristics of this design is that the vehicle and the track are melded together to [create] a fun effect for the people on it and a big kinetic effect for people who are watching it."

It's something people have to experience to appreciate. "We're working with the Pixar team, the ride team and our creative time to make sure Slinky Dog does all the movements you would imagine the Slinky Dog character to do. If you had the toy, what would you do with the toy? Our track feels like that," executive creative director Dave Minichiello said. "We've made sure the movements you make while you're on the coaster have that kind of feel. So, You've got camel humps, you've got coils and you've got circles. It's going to be an amazing ride to go on!"