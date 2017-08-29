EXCLUSIVE!

Nikki and Brie Bella Are Talking All Things Total Bellas Season Two: "You Get to Go in the Delivery Room With Me"

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Adriana Lima

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Botched 412, Lauren

Botched Patient Lauren Has PTSD From Being Awake During a Bad Nose Job: "I Remember the Whole Thing"

Taylor Swift, Look What You Made Me Do, Music Video

Taylor Swift Releases "Look What You Made Me Do" Video: Is She Taunting Katy Perry and Kanye West?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's double trouble! 

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are coming back for another season of Total Bellas, and as always, they are keeping it real. The twins have been through a lot since last season, including the birth of Brie's first child Birdie Joe Danielson with husband Bryan Danielson and Nikki's engagement to longtime boyfriendJohn Cena

For all you fans out there, cameras were rolling for every minute of their big life milestones so you'll get to see it all! "You get to go in the delivery room with me and that never happens," Brie shared. "You actually get to see that the movies lie about how women give birth. It's so much harder and I'm excited for fans to go down the road with me in that.

Watch

Nikki Bella Spills Wedding Details on Dress, Date & More

Brie Bella, Birdie Jo, Daniel Bryan, Instagram

Instagram

Plus, this season will show all the behind-the-scenes build up to Nikki and John's engagement.

"I think that I'm going to feel really silly when I watch myself leading up to it," Nikki shared. "Knowing that he knew the whole time he was going to propose to me and I didn't, because typical girl I'm like, 'He's never going to propose.' So seeing that build up and actually sharing the WrestleMania stage with him that was the best." 

Aw! There are so many cute moments to come this season! Watch the clip above for all the latest season two details! 

Watch the season two premiere of Total Bellas Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Nikki Bella , John Cena , Brie Bella , Top Stories , Engagements , Babies , Exclusives
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.