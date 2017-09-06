UPDATE: Jesse Williams and estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee have reached a temporary agreement in regards to their custody battle.

In court documents obtained by E! News, the former couple will share joint legal custody of their two kids. In addition, neither parent can make derogatory remarks about the other in front of the children.

"Aryn is pleased to have an arrangement that will provide stability and continuity for the children so that their best interests are the highest priority, " Aryn's attorney said in a statement to E! News.

————

Jesse Williams is fighting back after his estranged wife asked for full custody of their two children.

In court documents obtained by E! News, the Grey's Anatomy star and his legal team called Aryn Drake-Lee's declaration "riddled with fabrications, misstatements and mischaracterizations."

"Despite Aryn's claims throughout her Declaration, I am equally capable of caring for [our two kids]," Jesse wrote in documents. "I have always played a constant and significant role in their lives. I have been to their medical appointments, school events and extracurricular activities."

As for Aryn's allegations that Jesse has been absent due to his "busy and unpredictable work schedule as a celebrity," Jesse argues that his career doesn't marginalize himself as a parent.