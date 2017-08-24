Casey Wilson Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Oh, baby!

Casey Wilson has given birth to her and husband David Caspe's second child, a son they named Henry Caspe. The exciting news was announced Thursday on her podcast, Bitch Sesh.

Co-host and comedienne Danielle Schneider shared, "Our dear friend Casey Rose Wilson has given birth to a little baby boy while we were recording the podcast, you guys this is so exciting."

Casey's dad Paul added, "The baby is a month early but perfectly fine."

The former star of Marry Me and Happy Endings had revealed her pregnancy in March on Bitch Sesh, adding that she was in the middle of her second trimester.

Wilson and Caspe's baby joins big brother, Max Red, 2.