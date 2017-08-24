Your first look at Will & Grace in 2017 is here. In the new promo above, which comes complete with clips from the original beloved eight-season run, get a sneak peek at Will (Eric McCormack), Grace (Debra Messing), Jack (Sean Hayes) and Karen (Megan Mullally) in 2017.

"OK, he's a man, but he's aged into a lesbian," Will says to Grace during a game of Heads Up.

"Newt Gingrich!" she shouts.

"The 16-time Emmy winner is back," the voiceover says. "And they're picking up right where they left off."