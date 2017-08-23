Who does Ernie from Sesame Street love more than anyone else in the whole world? Who does he serenade constantly? With whom does he have a beautiful, unbreakable bond?

That's right.

Rubber Duckie!

So it's no surprise that he would serenade his favorite bath time companion with a parody of Luis Fonsi's hit song "Despacito." The satirical music video, titled "El Patito" ("The Little Duck"), was released on Sesame Street's YouTube page this week.

"Rubber Duckie, it is a connection / It doesn't have to be a tubby session, ya / Take my day from zero to eleven, ya / Vo-doh-eh-oh! You are" Ernie sings, cuddling Rubber Duckie.