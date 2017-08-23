"It's complicated," Rebecca tells Randall at first when he asks about his adoption and whether or not they argued over the decision, as he and his wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) are currently having issues over adoption. (He wants to, she doesn't seem to want to.)

Cut to a flashback of Rebecca and Jack looking at little Randall in the hospital, just after Kate and Kevin were born and they were grieving the loss of the third triplet. "Can't you just feel it? Can't you just see it?" Jack asks Rebecca, who admits to Randall she initially said no.

"He was so determined that you were meant to be, meant to be ours, Sometimes in marriage, someone has to be the one to push to make the big moves. And often times in our marriage, yes, it was your father. Our marriage wasn't perfect, it's true. But none are. And your father wasn't perfect either, but he was pretty damn close. As close as they come."