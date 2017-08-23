Jamie-Lynn Sigler Shows Off Her Pregnancy Curves in a Bikini Selfie

Jamie-Lynn Sigler is in paradise!
The actress posted a photo of her family vacation and it looks like she has all that she needs: loving husband Cutter Dykstra, adorable son Beau Kyle Dykstra and a baby on the way. Showing off her beautiful pregnancy body in a flattering black and white two-piece bikini, she looks happier than ever.
Though unclear where exactly the family may be vacationing, the funny caption reads, "hi. We live here now." In that case, we hope there's a good school system on the island.
The couple announced that they were expecting their second child in July through Instagram. The photo posted shows an adorable and excited Sigler lying beside five tests that all read: pregnant. "This is the actual pic I sent my husband this past Mother's Day while lying on the bathroom floor," she wrote—and the excitement was palpable. "I didn't believe my eyes."
Diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) when she was only 20 years old, Sigler confessed to E! News that when she was pregnant with her first son, she was in remission. "I think I've gotten to this point where I don't want to be at war with myself anymore," Sigler said at the time. "You can wake up every day and feel like your own body is betraying you. I've worked hard, very hard, to find peace and figuring out how I can work with my body and not against it."
By the looks of it, her body is definitely working with her this time around.