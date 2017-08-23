Prince Harry is speaking out for the first time about the paparazzi who photographed Princess Diana the night of her death.

The royal sat down for an interview with BBC One as a part of the upcoming documentary Diana, 7 Days, which commemorates the 20th anniversary of her death on Aug. 31, 1997.

As you likely recall, Diana was tragically killed in a car accident as she drove through the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris while being chased by paparazzi. In 2008, following her inquest, it was ruled that the accident was caused by the gross negligence of her driver, Henri Paul, who was driving drunk, as well as the paparazzi, who were chasing them through the tunnel that night.